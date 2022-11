Laura Keen said the low gas light on the dashboard of her truck led to her winning a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said she has her truck's low fuel light to thank for the $1 million jackpot she won from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Laura Keen of Winston-Salem told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she and her boyfriend were out shopping for Christmas gifts when her truck's low fuel light came on, necessitating a stop at the 7-Eleven gas station on South Main Street in Kernersville.

While filling up her tank, Keen bought a $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket, and minutes later she discovered it was a $1 million winner.

"I was screaming," Keen said. "He was screaming. We both were screaming. We were just in shock, just shock."

Keen said she was especially shocked by the circumstances that led to her win.

"We would never have won that if that gas light had not gone off," she said.