Nov. 29, 2022 / 1:29 PM

El Salvador town's 18-foot pupusa breaks world record

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Residents of a town in El Salvador broke a Guinness World Record when they baked a pupusa measuring 18 feet across.

A team of more than three dozen chefs worked together in Olocuilta to cook up the massive pupusa, a tortilla-like flatbread filled with beans, cheese and meat.

The finished product measured 18 feet across, breaking the Guinness World Record set by a 14-foot, 9-inch pupusa cooked in the same city in 2015.

The dish was baked as part of Olocuilta's sixth annual Pupusa Festival and was timed to coincide with El Salvador's National Pupusa Day, celebrated annually on the second Sunday in November.

