2,040 dancers attempt salsa world record in Venezuela

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A total 2,040 dancers gathered at the National Sports Institute in Venezuela to attempt a Guinness World Record for the largest salsa casino circle dance.

Luis Llamo, president of the international project Retomando el Son, which organized the attempt, said the dancers rehearsed for about six months before Sunday's attempt in Caracas.

Advertisement

The 2,040 participants, dance students ranging in age from 7 to 65, salsa danced in a casino circle, a popular partner-trading formation for the dance, for 11 minutes.

Evidence from the attempt is being submitted to Guinness World Records for official recognition. The current record of 1,291 dancers was set in Spain in May 2019.