Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 28, 2022 / 3:00 PM

Spanish athlete slaps watermelons to break Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A melon-slapping Spanish athlete broke a Guinness World Record when he used his open hand to smash 39 watermelons in 1 minute.

Guinness World Records said Roberto Rodriguez took on the record for most watermelons smashed with an open hand in one minute on the set of Italy-based TV special Lo Show Dei Record.

Advertisement

Rodriguez used his open hand to smash watermelons held by a series of volunteers on the special.

The final count was 39 melons smashed, enough to earn Rodriguez the title.

Read More

Skunk spotted in the stands during Browns-Buccaneers game About 20 escaped ostriches run loose through Canadian town 26-year-old cat named oldest in the world by Guinness

Latest Headlines

First-time Powerball player wins $150,000 prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
First-time Powerball player wins $150,000 prize
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who was inspired by a rising jackpot to buy his first Powerball ticket ended up winning a $150,000 prize.
Skunk spotted in the stands during Browns-Buccaneers game
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Skunk spotted in the stands during Browns-Buccaneers game
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A skunk was spotted in the stands during the Cleveland Browns game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the animal was caught on camera by surprised fans.
About 20 escaped ostriches run loose through Canadian town
Odd News // 4 hours ago
About 20 escaped ostriches run loose through Canadian town
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Alberta flocked to a town to round up about 20 ostriches that escaped from their owner's property.
26-year-old cat named oldest in the world by Guinness
Odd News // 5 hours ago
26-year-old cat named oldest in the world by Guinness
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A British cat nearing age 27 has been named the oldest cat living by Guinness World Records.
Beatles cassette returned to Texas library was 44 years overdue
Odd News // 4 days ago
Beatles cassette returned to Texas library was 44 years overdue
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A library in Texas said employees recently found something unexpected in the drop box -- a Beatles cassette tape that had been checked out 44 years earlier.
Swedish zoo searching for escaped owl
Odd News // 4 days ago
Swedish zoo searching for escaped owl
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A zoo in Sweden said officials are searching for a giant owl that escaped alongside another avian two days ago.
Man pressured to buy his first Powerball ticket wins $150,000
Odd News // 4 days ago
Man pressured to buy his first Powerball ticket wins $150,000
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said he has peer pressure to thank after he bought his first-ever Powerball ticket -- and won a $150,000 prize.
Angler reels in 67.4-pound goldfish in France
Odd News // 5 days ago
Angler reels in 67.4-pound goldfish in France
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A British angler who cast his line at a carp fishery in France had his photos go viral after he reeled in a monster 67.4-pound goldfish.
Dog rescued after falling through ice in New York
Odd News // 5 days ago
Dog rescued after falling through ice in New York
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in New York came to the rescue of a dog that fell through the ice of a partially frozen pond and was struggling to swim.
Married speed eaters break world records for hot dogs, burrito
Odd News // 5 days ago
Married speed eaters break world records for hot dogs, burrito
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A Florida couple who are both competitive eaters broke Guinness World Records for speed eating hot dogs and a burrito.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Married speed eaters break world records for hot dogs, burrito
Married speed eaters break world records for hot dogs, burrito
'Neverbreak' trunk from 1930s washes up on Florida beach
'Neverbreak' trunk from 1930s washes up on Florida beach
65-year-old skier grinds to Guinness World Record
65-year-old skier grinds to Guinness World Record
Indoor cat reunited with owner after 18 months in the wild
Indoor cat reunited with owner after 18 months in the wild
Beatles cassette returned to Texas library was 44 years overdue
Beatles cassette returned to Texas library was 44 years overdue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement