Spanish athlete slaps watermelons to break Guinness World Record

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A melon-slapping Spanish athlete broke a Guinness World Record when he used his open hand to smash 39 watermelons in 1 minute.

Guinness World Records said Roberto Rodriguez took on the record for most watermelons smashed with an open hand in one minute on the set of Italy-based TV special Lo Show Dei Record.

Rodriguez used his open hand to smash watermelons held by a series of volunteers on the special.

The final count was 39 melons smashed, enough to earn Rodriguez the title.