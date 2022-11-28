Rare antelope calf born at Pennsylvania zoo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The Lehigh Valley Zoo in Pennsylvania announced the birth of a scimitar-horned oryx calf, a rare antelope that's extinct in the wild.

The zoo, in conjunction with Lehigh Valley Health Network, announced the calf was born into its scimitar-horned oryx herd on Sept. 9.

The calf, dubbed Eclipse, was born to mother Too Haute, and the pair were given time to bond in private before returning to the exhibit, the zoo said.

The species is native to North Africa, but is now considered extinct in the wild. The Lehigh Valley Zoo is part of a breeding program aiming to responsibly increase the species' population in captivity.