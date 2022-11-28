26-year-old cat named oldest in the world by Guinness

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A British cat nearing age 27 has been named the oldest cat living by Guinness World Records.

Guinness World Records said the cat, named Flossie, was verified as 26 years and 316 days old, roughly the equivalent of 120 years old in humans.

Advertisement

The record-keeping organization said Flossie was originally adopted as a stray living near a hospital with her siblings and lived with her first owner until their death about 10 years later. Flossie then lived with her original owner's sister for 14 years, until that owner also died.

Flossie was taken in by another relative, who was able to care for her for about three years before turning the feline over to charity Cats Protection.

Cats Protection placed Flossie in a new home with owner Vicki Green.

"She sometimes misses her litter box or needs help grooming herself, but I can help with all of that. We're in this together," Green told Guinness World Records. "Cats Protection has a lot of mature cats in need of a home and they don't need to be high maintenance. All they want is a cuddle and somewhere warm to sleep. I'm glad that Cats Protection matched me with Flossie; adopting her has been rewarding for us both."