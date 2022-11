The Skansen Zoo in Stockholm, Sweden, said two great gray owls escaped from the facility Monday night and one of the birds remained on the loose Wednesday. Photo courtesy of the Skansen Zoo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A zoo in Sweden said officials are searching for a giant owl that escaped alongside another avian two days ago. The Skansen Zoo in Stockholm said two great gray owls, named Percy and Barr, escaped from the facility Monday night when their enclosure was damaged, but the older owl, Percy, was later located on zoo grounds and coaxed back into the hands of zookeepers.

Barr, Percy's son, remained on the loose Wednesday and officials are still trying to find him.

A zoo spokeswoman said Barr does not pose a threat to the public. She said the owl is used to human contact and is very friendly.