Odd News
Nov. 23, 2022 / 3:03 PM

Dog rescued after falling through ice in New York

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in New York came to the rescue of a dog that fell through the ice of a partially frozen lake and was struggling to swim.

The Orchard Park Police Department said in a Facebook post that animal control officers responded to Green Lake on Wednesday morning when a dog fell through the thin ice.

"Upon arrival the dog was swimming in deep water and on the verge of drowning. Ropes were used along with a catch poll to get the dog out of the water," the post said.

The department said the rescue should serve as a reminder to stay off the thin ice covering ponds and lakes in the area.

Latest Headlines

Angler reels in 67.4-pound goldfish in France
Odd News // 29 minutes ago
Angler reels in 67.4-pound goldfish in France
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A British angler who cast his line at a carp fishery in France had his photos go viral after he reeled in a monster 67.4-pound goldfish.
Married speed eaters break world records for hot dogs, burrito
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Married speed eaters break world records for hot dogs, burrito
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A Florida couple who are both competitive eaters broke Guinness World Records for speed eating hot dogs and a burrito.
X-ray image captures stowaway cat in JFK passenger's luggage
Odd News // 4 hours ago
X-ray image captures stowaway cat in JFK passenger's luggage
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Security staff at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport noticed something unusual in the X-ray of a traveler's bag: a stowaway cat.
Loose goat wrangled after several failed attempts in Nebraska
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Loose goat wrangled after several failed attempts in Nebraska
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Nebraska said a goat was finally corralled after evading capture on multiple occasions for nearly three weeks.
Venomous snake rescued from beer in Australia
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Venomous snake rescued from beer in Australia
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Reptile wranglers in Australia came to the rescue of a thirsty snake found with its head stuck inside the opening at the top of a beer can.
'Aggressive' bull elk rescued from wire fence in Oregon
Odd News // 23 hours ago
'Aggressive' bull elk rescued from wire fence in Oregon
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Police in Oregon came to the rescue of a "dangerous and aggressive" bull elk that was found with its legs and antlers entangled in a wire fence.
Line of 45,736 knitted pom-poms becomes an official world record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Line of 45,736 knitted pom-poms becomes an official world record
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A British knitting club's line of 45,736 pom-poms was officially named the world's longest by Guinness World Records.
$264,838 lottery winner previously scored a $4 million jackpot
Odd News // 23 hours ago
$264,838 lottery winner previously scored a $4 million jackpot
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman won a $264,838 jackpot from a Fast Cash lottery game less than five years after winning $4 million from a scratch-off ticket.
22-year-old dog named world's oldest by Guinness World Records
Odd News // 1 day ago
22-year-old dog named world's oldest by Guinness World Records
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A California dog named Gino has been named the oldest dog living by Guinness World Records after the canine was confirmed to be over 22 years old.
'Neverbreak' trunk from 1930s washes up on Florida beach
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Neverbreak' trunk from 1930s washes up on Florida beach
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Officials with a national monument in Florida said an unusual object washed up on the beach this week: a vintage streamer trunk from the 1930s.
