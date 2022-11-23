Dog rescued after falling through ice in New York

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in New York came to the rescue of a dog that fell through the ice of a partially frozen lake and was struggling to swim.

The Orchard Park Police Department said in a Facebook post that animal control officers responded to Green Lake on Wednesday morning when a dog fell through the thin ice.

"Upon arrival the dog was swimming in deep water and on the verge of drowning. Ropes were used along with a catch poll to get the dog out of the water," the post said.

The department said the rescue should serve as a reminder to stay off the thin ice covering ponds and lakes in the area.