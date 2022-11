Employees at the San Antonio Public Library recently found a Beatles cassette tape in a return drop box that had been checked out 44 years earlier. Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Public Library/Facebook

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A library in Texas said employees recently found something unexpected in the drop box -- a Beatles cassette tape that had been checked out 44 years earlier. The San Antonio Public Library said the tape, a recording of an interview with Beatles members John Lennon and Paul McCartney, was left anonymously in a book return drop box recently. Advertisement

Librarians determined the cassette had been checked out from the Westfall Branch Library more than four decades earlier.

"Luckily, we have been fine-free since October 2021, so even if you have an item to return that's a year late, a decade late, and even four decades late, we will still accept it at NO charge," the library said in a Facebook post.