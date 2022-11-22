$264,838 lottery winner previously scored a $4 million jackpot

A Michigan woman scored a $264,838 jackpot from a Fast Cash lottery game after previously winning $4 million from a scratch-off ticket in 2017. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman won a $264,838 jackpot from a Fast Cash lottery game just five years after winning $4 million from a scratch-off ticket. The 58-year-old St. Clair County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she was at Ray's Market in Smiths Creek when she decided to play the Super Lucky 7's Fast Cash lottery game.

"I don't play Fast Cash too often, but I had been purchasing several tickets since the jackpot was high," the player said. "I purchased a few tickets while I was at the store and was bummed when I realized someone had won the big jackpot the day before."

The player said she decided to check her tickets while still inside the store.

"I scanned my tickets right away and got a message to file a claim on one of them. When I looked it over and realized what I'd won, I was shocked," she recalled.

The woman scored a $264,838 jackpot -- but that was only her second-largest lottery win in recent years.

"In 2017, I won a $4 million prize on a $30 instant ticket, so I couldn't believe I had won again! I didn't have as crazy of a reaction as I did when I won $4 million, but it was still an amazing feeling," the winner said.

The player said her latest winnings will go into savings.