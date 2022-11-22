'Aggressive' bull elk rescued from wire fence in Oregon

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Police in Oregon came to the rescue of a "dangerous and aggressive" bull elk that was found with its legs and antlers entangled in a wire fence.

The Oregon State Police said in a Facebook post that a trooper responded to a report of an elk caught in a fence near Mitchell and arrived to find the five-point bull's antlers and rear legs were entangled in the "heavy wire."

The trooper contacted the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, but was told no one was available to respond with a tranquilizer.

The trooper and a Wheeler County sheriff's deputy ended up using bolt cutters to free the elk's legs and antlers from the wire. The post said a small amount of wire was still attached to the elk's antlers when it ran off.

"It does not appear that this bull elk was as appreciative of being rescued as we thought he would be," the post said. "As you can see from this video, these wild animals are aggressive and dangerous."