'Neverbreak' trunk from 1930s washes up on Florida beach

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Officials with a national monument in Florida said an unusual object washed up on the beach this week: a vintage streamer trunk from the 1930s.

The Fort Matanzas National Monument said in a Facebook post that the trunk was found washed up on a park beach near St. Augustine late last week.

"While nothing of interest was found within this trunk, it itself is a unique piece of history," the post said.

The post said the trunk was from an aptly-named brand called Neverbreak Trunks.

The black trunk dates from the 1930s and was manufactured by L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New Jersey, monument officials wrote.

It was unclear how the trunk came to be in the water or how long it was in the ocean before washing up on the beach.