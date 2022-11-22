22-year-old dog named world's oldest by Guinness World Records

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A California dog named Gino has been named the oldest dog living by Guinness World Records after the canine was confirmed to be over 22 years old.

Owner Alex Wolf, 40, said he and his college roommates adopted the then-2-year-old dog from Colorado's Humane Society of Boulder Valley in 2002.

Advertisement

"He's been there every step of the way," Wolf told TODAY.com. "I'm so glad we got him. He's the best."

Guinness World Records verified Gino was born Sept. 24, 2000, earning him the title of oldest dog living. The previous record-holder, a canine named TobyKeith, is also still living, but is only 21 years old.

Wolf attributed Gino's continuing good health to a balanced diet, veterinary care and the canine's own zest for life.

"I give him all the credit," Wolf said. "He's gotten a lot of love, and I think he's just a strong dog."