Mexican city mixes up world's largest serving of guacamole

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Mexican city's inaugural Avocado Expo featured a Guinness World Record being broken when a team of 300 cooks mixed up 10,957 pounds of guacamole.

The Avocado Expo in Periban, Michoacan, officially broke the Guinness World Record for largest serving of guacamole, a record previously set by an 8,351.1 serving of guac mixed up in Tancitaro, Michoacan, in 2018.

The dish included more than 10 tons of Periban-grown avocados, as well as onions, tomatoes, serrano pepper, lime and cilantro.

No Guinness World Records adjudicators were present for the event, but the organization was able to verify the record from afar via livestream.