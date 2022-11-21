Trending
Nov. 21, 2022 / 11:02 AM

Danish brothers earn world record for Pokemon card collection

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A pair of brothers from Denmark earned a Guinness World Record by amassing a collection of more than 32,000 Pokemon cards.

Jens Ishoy Prehn and Per Ishoy Nielsen told Guinness World Records they have been collecting the popular game cards for their entire adult lives and their collection now totals 32,809 different cards, enough to earn the record for largest collection of Pokemon cards.

The brothers said they have spent a lot of money on cards over the years, despite some words of disapproval from their parents.

The brothers said their most valuable card, a first-edition Charizard, is worth about $20,000 in the current market.

