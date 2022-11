Tywanna Carew of Brampton, Ontario, won her second $74,325.40 lottery in two years from a scratch-off ticket. Photo courtesy of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman is celebrating for a second time after scoring a $74,325.40 lottery jackpot for the second time in under two years. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said Tywanna Carew bought a Crossword Tripler scratch-off ticket from the Shell store on Great Lakes Drive in Brampton. Advertisement

Carew said she was on her couch at home when she scratched off six words.

"I scanned the ticket on my OLG app and a saw $100,000 [$74,325.40 U.S.], then turned to my husband and said, 'I did it again!'" Carew said.

Carew previously won the same amount from a Crossword Tripler ticket in January 2021.

Carew said she plans to use her latest winnings to help her children and set some aside for her young grandson.