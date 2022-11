Tian Rui of Qingdao, China, broke a Guinness World Record by building a 50-story house of cards in under 12 hours. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A Chinese man put his precision to the test by building a 50-story house of cards in a single day to break a Guinness World Record. Tian Rui of Qingdao, Shangdong Province, took on the record for tallest house of cards built in 12 hours and completed his 50-level structure in only 5 hours and 4 minutes.

The finished house of cards measured 11 feet, 0.7 inches tall.

Guinness World Records required the house to remain standing for at least 10 minutes to qualify for the record.