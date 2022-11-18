Escaped pet pig wrangled in Wyoming

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A pet pig escaped from her owners while they were passing through a Wyoming town and managed to evade local authorities for 48 hours.

The City of Cheyenne said in a Facebook post that the pig escaped from her owners, a Nebraska family who made a "short pit-stop" in the city while on a road trip.

The Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Animal Control joined in the hunt for the fugitive swine, but she managed to evade capture for two days, until finally being cornered Thursday.

"It's been a long 48 hours searching for Ms. Piggy, but she's back where she belongs now," the post said.