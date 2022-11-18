Trending
Nov. 18, 2022 / 10:55 AM

Escaped pet pig wrangled in Wyoming

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A pet pig escaped from her owners while they were passing through a Wyoming town and managed to evade local authorities for 48 hours.

The City of Cheyenne said in a Facebook post that the pig escaped from her owners, a Nebraska family who made a "short pit-stop" in the city while on a road trip.

The Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Animal Control joined in the hunt for the fugitive swine, but she managed to evade capture for two days, until finally being cornered Thursday.

"It's been a long 48 hours searching for Ms. Piggy, but she's back where she belongs now," the post said.

Slackliner crosses between two hot air balloons over Brazil
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Slackliner crosses between two hot air balloons over Brazil
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- An accomplished slackliner showed off his balance skills by taking a walk on a line suspended between two hot air balloons over his Brazilian hometown.
Car repair manual returned to Minnesota library 47 years late
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Car repair manual returned to Minnesota library 47 years late
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Minnesota library said a car repair manual checked out in 1975 was anonymously returned along with an apologetic letter.
First-time Powerball player scores $1 million jackpot
Odd News // 18 hours ago
First-time Powerball player scores $1 million jackpot
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who bought her first-ever Powerball ticket this month ended up winning a $1 million jackpot.
Owl rescued from front grille of pickup truck in Colorado
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Owl rescued from front grille of pickup truck in Colorado
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in Colorado said a great horned owl is recovering after being removed from the front grille of a pickup truck.
Married couple boast a total 98 body modifications
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Married couple boast a total 98 body modifications
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A married couple with a total 98 body modifications earned a Guinness World Record for their collective number of piercings, microdermals, body implants and other modifications.
Deer crashes through New York nursing home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer crashes through New York nursing home
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A deer broke into a New York nursing home and was caught in camera making its way through a physical therapy room.
Pilot hangs out window to retrieve passenger's forgotten phone
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pilot hangs out window to retrieve passenger's forgotten phone
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- An airline pilot and a California airport crew worked together to reunite a passenger with a phone left behind at the gate -- and the window-reaching scene was caught on camera.
New York zoo hosts first successful elephant twin birth in U.S.
Odd News // 1 day ago
New York zoo hosts first successful elephant twin birth in U.S.
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A New York zoo said an Asian elephant at the facility became the first in the United States to successfully give birth to healthy twins.
Kitten rescued from commuter train tracks in New York
Odd News // 1 day ago
Kitten rescued from commuter train tracks in New York
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Passengers on a New York commuter train were temporarily delayed when employees ventured out onto the tracks to rescue a wayward kitten.
Football loss leads N.C. man to $150,000 Powerball win
Odd News // 1 day ago
Football loss leads N.C. man to $150,000 Powerball win
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a loss for his favorite football team led to a personal win when he scored a $150,000 Powerball prize.
First-time Powerball player scores $1 million jackpot
First-time Powerball player scores $1 million jackpot
Houston woman has the world's largest feet
Houston woman has the world's largest feet
Pilot hangs out window to retrieve passenger's forgotten phone
Pilot hangs out window to retrieve passenger's forgotten phone
Married couple boast a total 98 body modifications
Married couple boast a total 98 body modifications
Slackliner crosses between two hot air balloons over Brazil
Slackliner crosses between two hot air balloons over Brazil
