Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $50,000 Powerball prize just six years after collecting a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Dimas Montoya, 48, of Waldorf, told Maryland Lottery officials he bought some scratch-offs and a few Powerball tickets for the Nov. 7 drawing from the 7-Eleven store on Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. Advertisement

"I checked the ticket at a gas station that I go to," Montoya said. "The cashier was so happy for me when she said I needed to cash it at lottery headquarters because it was so high."

Montoya's ticket matched four of the white balls in the drawing and the Powerball, earning him a $50,000 prize.

"So many thoughts were going through my head, knowing that I missed the jackpot by one number," he said.

Montoya previously visited lottery headquarters in 2016, when he won $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket.

The winner said his latest prize will go toward a family vacation and bolstering his savings.