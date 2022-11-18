Trending
Nov. 18, 2022

Stuck deer rescued from muddy pond in Kansas

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Kansas sheriff's office came to the rescue of a deer found stuck partially submerged in a muddy pond.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said Animal Control Deputy Felipe Perez responded to the pond after a homeowner reported a buck was standing in the water and appeared unable to move.

Perez arrived to find the deer's legs were stuck in mud at the bottom of the pond, leaving its body half-submerged in the freezing water.

The sheriff's office said Perez used a dog leash to help pull the deer free of the mud.

"The animal was very exhausted and laid beside the water," sheriff's Sgt. Zack Shafer told KSNT-TV. "It was stuck more in the mud than the water. He just kind of laid there and relaxed a little bit."

