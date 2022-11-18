World's largest published book unveiled in Texas

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Texas nonprofit and a museum teamed up to break the Guinness World Record for largest published book with a tome measuring 7 feet tall and 11 feet wide.

Literacy nonprofit iWRITE and The Bryan Museum in Galveston teamed up to create a massive version of the book I Am Texas, which contains writing and artwork from 1,000 Texas students from third to 12th grades.

Advertisement

The book, which has smaller versions available for purchase, measures 7 feet tall, 11 feet wide and weighs in at 496 pounds.

The giant book, which has been certified as the world's largest by Guinness World Records, is now embarking on a tour of Texas and will be featured in the Nov. 24 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade in Houston.