Montana father and son break lacrosse passing world record

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Montana father and son broke a Guinness World Record when they passed two lacrosse balls back and forth 40 times in 1 minute.

Ryan Hanavan, founder of the Brown Bear Lacrosse Academy in Missoula, and his son, Logan, took on the record, and Hanavan said in a Facebook post that the feat has been accepted as a new Guinness World Record.

The duo said they hope someone will break their record.

"That's our hope that people will try and beat us so that gives us something to try and beat back," Hanavan told KPAX-TV.