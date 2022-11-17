Slackliner crosses between two hot air balloons over Brazil

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- An accomplished slackliner showed off his balance skills by taking a walk on a line suspended between two hot air balloons over his Brazilian hometown.

Rafael Bridi, who previously earned the Guinness World Record for highest slackline walk when he crossed between two balloons 6,236 feet over Praia Grande in Santa Catarina, Brazil, replicated his stunt over the city of Florianopolis to honor his hometown.

The stunt was sponsored by camera company Insta360, which posted video of the slackline walk to YouTube.

Bridi said the sky over Florianopolis provided optimal conditions for the dizzying feat.

"The location we chose provides very good conditions for flying balloons. And we have all these pilots here doing unique flights, going over canyons above the clouds. Together with my production crew, I think we created a dream team," he said in a news release.