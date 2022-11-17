Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 5:20 PM

Car repair manual returned to Minnesota library 47 years late

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Minnesota library said a car repair manual checked out in 1975 was anonymously returned along with an apologetic letter.

The Washington County Library System said in a Facebook post that the book, Chilton's Foreign Car Repair Manual: German, Swedish, Italian Cars, Vol. 1, arrived recently via mail at the Lake Elmo Library.

Advertisement

An unsigned letter included with the package explained the borrower had checked the book out to help with a Mercedes Benz repair project in the mid-1970s.

The letter explained the former patron had forgotten to return the book before moving away from Lake Elmo a few months later.

The letter said the borrower found the book in a trunk 47 years later, along with other items they hadn't seen since the 1970s.

"It's a little overdue, but I thought you might want it back," the letter reads. "My apologies to anyone in Lake Elmo who was working on an old Benz in the last 47 years."

The post said the library is just happy to have the book back.

"The writer was also concerned about any overdue fees, but since we don't charge those, it's no problem," officials wrote.

Advertisement

Read More

First-time Powerball player scores $1 million jackpot Owl rescued from front grille of pickup truck in Colorado Higbee, Kmet among four must-start tight ends in Week 11

Latest Headlines

Slackliner crosses between two hot air balloons over Brazil
Odd News // 55 minutes ago
Slackliner crosses between two hot air balloons over Brazil
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- An accomplished slackliner showed off his balance skills by taking a walk on a line suspended between two hot air balloons over his Brazilian hometown.
First-time Powerball player scores $1 million jackpot
Odd News // 1 hour ago
First-time Powerball player scores $1 million jackpot
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who bought her first-ever Powerball ticket this month ended up winning a $1 million jackpot.
Owl rescued from front grille of pickup truck in Colorado
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Owl rescued from front grille of pickup truck in Colorado
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in Colorado said a great horned owl is recovering after being removed from the front grille of a pickup truck.
Married couple boast a total 98 body modifications
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Married couple boast a total 98 body modifications
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A married couple with a total 98 body modifications earned a Guinness World Record for their collective number of piercings, microdermals, body implants and other modifications.
Deer crashes through New York nursing home
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Deer crashes through New York nursing home
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A deer broke into a New York nursing home and was caught in camera making its way through a physical therapy room.
Pilot hangs out window to retrieve passenger's forgotten phone
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pilot hangs out window to retrieve passenger's forgotten phone
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- An airline pilot and a California airport crew worked together to reunite a passenger with a phone left behind at the gate -- and the window-reaching scene was caught on camera.
New York zoo hosts first successful elephant twin birth in U.S.
Odd News // 1 day ago
New York zoo hosts first successful elephant twin birth in U.S.
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A New York zoo said an Asian elephant at the facility became the first in the United States to successfully give birth to healthy twins.
Kitten rescued from commuter train tracks in New York
Odd News // 1 day ago
Kitten rescued from commuter train tracks in New York
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Passengers on a New York commuter train were temporarily delayed when employees ventured out onto the tracks to rescue a wayward kitten.
Football loss leads N.C. man to $150,000 Powerball win
Odd News // 1 day ago
Football loss leads N.C. man to $150,000 Powerball win
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a loss for his favorite football team led to a personal win when he scored a $150,000 Powerball prize.
World's largest coloring book unveiled at Texas dog walking event
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's largest coloring book unveiled at Texas dog walking event
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- An annual dog walking event in Texas broke a Guinness World Record when organizers unveiled the world's largest coloring book.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Houston woman has the world's largest feet
Houston woman has the world's largest feet
Pilot hangs out window to retrieve passenger's forgotten phone
Pilot hangs out window to retrieve passenger's forgotten phone
Lost dog walks into police station in England
Lost dog walks into police station in England
Bear's popcorn theft from van caught on camera in Tennessee
Bear's popcorn theft from van caught on camera in Tennessee
New York zoo hosts first successful elephant twin birth in U.S.
New York zoo hosts first successful elephant twin birth in U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement