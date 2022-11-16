Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 16, 2022 / 5:01 PM

Pilot hangs out window to retrieve passenger's forgotten phone

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- An airline pilot and a California airport crew worked together to reunite a passenger with a phone left behind at the gate -- and the window-reaching scene was caught on camera.

Southwest Airlines posted a video to Facebook showing the captain of the flight hanging out of a cockpit window to retrieve the phone being passed to him by the jumping ground crew workers at Long Beach Airport.

Advertisement

The airline explained the phone had been found at the gate after the plane had finished boarding and left the gate in preparation for takeoff.

The gate crew passed the phone to the ground crew, which was able to pass the phone to the pilot for a reunion with its owner.

Read More

New York zoo hosts first successful elephant twin birth in U.S. Football loss leads N.C. man to $150,000 Powerball win Kitten rescued from commuter train tracks in New York

Latest Headlines

New York zoo hosts first successful elephant twin birth in U.S.
Odd News // 1 hour ago
New York zoo hosts first successful elephant twin birth in U.S.
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A New York zoo said an Asian elephant at the facility became the first in the United States to successfully give birth to healthy twins.
Kitten rescued from commuter train tracks in New York
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Kitten rescued from commuter train tracks in New York
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Passengers on a New York commuter train were temporarily delayed when employees ventured out onto the tracks to rescue a wayward kitten.
Football loss leads N.C. man to $150,000 Powerball win
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Football loss leads N.C. man to $150,000 Powerball win
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a loss for his favorite football team led to a personal win when he scored a $150,000 Powerball prize.
World's largest coloring book unveiled at Texas dog walking event
Odd News // 4 hours ago
World's largest coloring book unveiled at Texas dog walking event
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- An annual dog walking event in Texas broke a Guinness World Record when organizers unveiled the world's largest coloring book.
Bear's popcorn theft from van caught on camera in Tennessee
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Bear's popcorn theft from van caught on camera in Tennessee
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A North Carolina family watched and recorded video as a bear invaded their Tennessee cabin grounds, broke into a vehicle and stole a bag of popcorn.
Houston woman has the world's largest feet
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Houston woman has the world's largest feet
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who stands at 6 feet and 9 inches tall was awarded a Guinness World Record for having the world's largest feet.
Loose cow wanders into traffic on British highway
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Loose cow wanders into traffic on British highway
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Police responded to a busy highway in England when an escaped cow was spotted wandering along the roadway.
Lost dog walks into police station in England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lost dog walks into police station in England
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A dog who wandered away while out for a walk in England was reunited with her owner after the canine walked through the front door of a police station.
Small alligator found next to Pennsylvania highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Small alligator found next to Pennsylvania highway
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were summoned to a Pennsylvania highway to collect an alligator found in a plastic bin next to the roadway.
325 people clean shoes to break world record in London
Odd News // 1 day ago
325 people clean shoes to break world record in London
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A sneaker care company broke a Guinness World Record in London when 325 people cleaned shoes at the same time.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Houston woman has the world's largest feet
Houston woman has the world's largest feet
Lost dog walks into police station in England
Lost dog walks into police station in England
Escaped mustang captured after swimming across bay in Wisconsin
Escaped mustang captured after swimming across bay in Wisconsin
Small alligator found next to Pennsylvania highway
Small alligator found next to Pennsylvania highway
150-foot beard chain breaks Guinness World Record in Wyoming
150-foot beard chain breaks Guinness World Record in Wyoming
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement