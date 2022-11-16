Pilot hangs out window to retrieve passenger's forgotten phone

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- An airline pilot and a California airport crew worked together to reunite a passenger with a phone left behind at the gate -- and the window-reaching scene was caught on camera.

Southwest Airlines posted a video to Facebook showing the captain of the flight hanging out of a cockpit window to retrieve the phone being passed to him by the jumping ground crew workers at Long Beach Airport.

The airline explained the phone had been found at the gate after the plane had finished boarding and left the gate in preparation for takeoff.

The gate crew passed the phone to the ground crew, which was able to pass the phone to the pilot for a reunion with its owner.