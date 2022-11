Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Police responded to a busy highway in England when an escaped cow was spotted wandering along the roadway.

Hampshire Constabulary said police responded to the Rushington area of Totton on Tuesday when a cow was spotted wandering loose on the A35 highway.

The cow was caught on video by witnesses before police arrived to wrangle the bovine.

Police said the cow was safely moved to a secure area. The cow's origins remained unclear Wednesday morning.