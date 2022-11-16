Trending
Bear's popcorn theft from van caught on camera in Tennessee

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A North Carolina family watched and recorded video as a bear invaded their Tennessee cabin grounds, broke into a vehicle and stole a bag of popcorn.

Teniesh Pinnix posted a series of videos to Facebook showing the bear that arrived outside their rental cabin in the Gatlinburg area

Pinnix recorded as the bear investigated the vehicles parked outside the cabin and was eventually able to open the door of an unlocked van.

The bear took a bag of popcorn from inside the van before leaving the area.

"I'm from Caswell County, and there are some strange animals out there, but I have never seen a bear," Pinnix told the Queen City News.

She said the family later learned the bear had broken into another nearby car and stolen a bag of chips.

Pinnix said the incident was an educational experience.

"Don't go leaving anything in your car," she said.

