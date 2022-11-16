Trending
Odd News
Nov. 16, 2022 / 11:37 AM

Houston woman has the world's largest feet

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who stands at 6 feet and 9 inches tall was awarded a Guinness World Record for having the world's largest feet.

Guinness World Records announced Tanya Herbert of Houston was bestowed the title of largest feet on a living person (female) after her right foot was measured at 13.03 inches long and her left foot was measured at 12.79 inches long.

Herbert wears a women's size 18 shoes or a men's size 16-17, depending on the brand.

She stands only three inches shorter than the tallest woman living, Rumeysa Gelgi of Turkey, who stands 7 feet and .7 inches tall.

Herbert said she has to shop for shoes online, since no stores carry products large enough for her feet. She said other large-footed women she met online offered her some tips so she doesn't have to exclusively dress in men's shoes.

"I would buy some of the largest shoes I could find online and manipulate those to extend them out a little longer and make them a little wider so that they would fit my feet," she told Guinness World Records.

