World's largest coloring book unveiled at Texas dog walking event

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- An annual dog walking event in Texas broke a Guinness World Record when organizers unveiled the world's largest coloring book.

The 22nd Annual Mighty Texas Dog Walk, an annual fundraiser for Service Dogs Inc., took place at the Camp Mabry Parade Grounds in Austin.

The event featured the release of Becoming Kaxan, a new children's book based on the life of Kaxan, the official "spokesdog" of KXAN-TV, one of the event's sponsors.

Organizers unveiled a giant coloring book version of Becoming Kaxan, which measures 195 square feet. Attendees used over 500 markers to color in the book.

The current Guinness World Record for largest coloring book was set in May 2021 in China with a coloring book measuring 181 square feet and 53 square inches.

Guinness World Record attempts have become a tradition for the Mighty Texas Dog Walk, with previous titles earned including most dogs walked, biggest cake for dogs and biggest fur ball.