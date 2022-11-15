Lost dog walks into police station in England

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A dog who wandered away while out for a walk in England was reunited with her owner after the canine walked through the front door of a police station.

Leicestershire Police posted a video to Facebook showing the border collie, named Rosie, calmly walking into the Loughborough Police Station through the automatic doors.

"Our staff fetched some water for Rosie, and made fast friends with plenty of fuss. Thankfully she was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie's owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well," the post said.

Rosie's owner said the canine had wandered off while out for a walk with a second dog.