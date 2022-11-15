Small alligator found next to Pennsylvania highway

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were summoned to a Pennsylvania highway to collect an alligator found in a plastic bin next to the roadway.

Triple J Reptiles and Rescue said rescuers responded to the side of Route 441 in Dauphin County, near the border with Lancaster County, on a report of an alligator.

The reptile, which was said to be 2 1/2 to 3 feet long, was found in a blue plastic bin.

The owner of the rescue said the alligator is underweight and is being treated at the rescue.

Police and the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission were informed of the discovery.

Alligators are legal to keep as pets in Pennsylvania without a permit.