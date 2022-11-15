Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 15, 2022 / 5:10 PM

Small alligator found next to Pennsylvania highway

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were summoned to a Pennsylvania highway to collect an alligator found in a plastic bin next to the roadway.

Triple J Reptiles and Rescue said rescuers responded to the side of Route 441 in Dauphin County, near the border with Lancaster County, on a report of an alligator.

Advertisement

The reptile, which was said to be 2 1/2 to 3 feet long, was found in a blue plastic bin.

The owner of the rescue said the alligator is underweight and is being treated at the rescue.

Police and the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission were informed of the discovery.

Alligators are legal to keep as pets in Pennsylvania without a permit.

Read More

325 people clean shoes to break world record in London Couple attending a birthday party win $50,000 lottery prize Elephant rescued from well in India village

Latest Headlines

Lost dog walks into police station in England
Odd News // 40 minutes ago
Lost dog walks into police station in England
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A dog who wandered away while out for a walk in England was reunited with her owner after the canine walked through the front door of a police station.
325 people clean shoes to break world record in London
Odd News // 56 minutes ago
325 people clean shoes to break world record in London
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A sneaker care company broke a Guinness World Record in London when 325 people cleaned shoes at the same time.
Couple attending a birthday party win $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Couple attending a birthday party win $50,000 lottery prize
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple attending a birthday party at a restaurant found their own reason to celebrate when they won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Elephant rescued from well in India village
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Elephant rescued from well in India village
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in India used an excavator to rescue a young elephant that became trapped in a well.
44 members of Texas family have graduated from Texas Tech
Odd News // 3 hours ago
44 members of Texas family have graduated from Texas Tech
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A family with roots in Texas was awarded a Guinness World Record when the organization verified that 44 members of the family graduated from the same university, Texas Tech.
10 escaped cows go wandering near Alabama church
Odd News // 4 hours ago
10 escaped cows go wandering near Alabama church
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Alabama responded to an area near a highway when 10 black Angus cows were spotted wandering loose.
150-foot beard chain breaks Guinness World Record in Wyoming
Odd News // 6 hours ago
150-foot beard chain breaks Guinness World Record in Wyoming
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A bar in Wyoming hosted an unusual Guinness World Record attempt when a group of men tied their beards together and created a 150-foot chain.
Escaped mustang captured after swimming across bay in Wisconsin
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped mustang captured after swimming across bay in Wisconsin
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Wisconsin said they captured a loose horse that ran wild on several roads and even swam across a bay.
Steve Jobs' Birkenstock sandals auctioned for more than $200,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
Steve Jobs' Birkenstock sandals auctioned for more than $200,000
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A pair of Birkenstock sandals formerly owned and worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs were auctioned for more than $200,000.
Deer breaks into Wisconsin home, gets trapped for three hours
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer breaks into Wisconsin home, gets trapped for three hours
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin couple said they received a shock when an unwelcome guest broke in through a glass door -- an adult deer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Escaped mustang captured after swimming across bay in Wisconsin
Escaped mustang captured after swimming across bay in Wisconsin
Big shark lands on fishing boat off New Zealand coast
Big shark lands on fishing boat off New Zealand coast
Earbud piece was stuck in British man's ear for five years
Earbud piece was stuck in British man's ear for five years
Police capture 'naughty' escaped llama in England
Police capture 'naughty' escaped llama in England
Deer breaks into Wisconsin home, gets trapped for three hours
Deer breaks into Wisconsin home, gets trapped for three hours
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement