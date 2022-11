Animal control officers in Limestone County, Ala., were called out to the area near a church when a herd of 10 black Angus cows were seen wandering. Photo by pen_ash/Pixabay.com

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Alabama responded to an area near a highway when 10 black Angus cows were spotted wandering loose. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the 10 cows were spotted wandering Monday in the 28000 block of Highway 99, near the Salem Springs Baptist Church in Elkmont. Advertisement

The sheriff's office put out a plea on social media for information on the origins of the cows.

The post was later updated to say the owner of the cows had been identified and was successful in returning the bovines to their pasture.