325 people clean shoes to break world record in London

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A sneaker care company broke a Guinness World Record in London when 325 people cleaned shoes at the same time.

Crep Protect, a company specializing in sneaker care products, gathered 325 people at Boxpark and each person cleaned a pair of sneakers at the same time.

The company said the event successfully broke the Guinness World Record for most people cleaning a pair of trainers/sneakers simultaneously.

The event was witnessed by a Guinness World Records adjudicator, who presented the company with a certificate at the end of the attempt.