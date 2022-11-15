150-foot beard chain breaks Guinness World Record in Wyoming

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A bar in Wyoming hosted an unusual Guinness World Record attempt when a group of men clipped their beards together and created a 150-foot chain.

Competitors in Casper for the National Beard and Moustache Championships gathered at Gaslight Social, where their beards were clipped together into a chain.

"You had to stand there and not move for probably, we were there for a good, like, half an hour of just standing straight," participant Joel Andrus told WZZM-TV. "Because if you move too much, you break the chain a little bit."

The beard chain was measured at 150 feet, breaking the record of 62 feet and 6 inches, which was set in Germany in 2007.