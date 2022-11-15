Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 15, 2022 / 11:01 AM

150-foot beard chain breaks Guinness World Record in Wyoming

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A bar in Wyoming hosted an unusual Guinness World Record attempt when a group of men clipped their beards together and created a 150-foot chain.

Competitors in Casper for the National Beard and Moustache Championships gathered at Gaslight Social, where their beards were clipped together into a chain.

Advertisement

"You had to stand there and not move for probably, we were there for a good, like, half an hour of just standing straight," participant Joel Andrus told WZZM-TV. "Because if you move too much, you break the chain a little bit."

The beard chain was measured at 150 feet, breaking the record of 62 feet and 6 inches, which was set in Germany in 2007.

Read More

Escaped mustang captured after swimming across bay in Wisconsin Steve Jobs' Birkenstock sandals auctioned for more than $200,000 Deer breaks into Wisconsin home, gets trapped for three hours

Latest Headlines

Escaped mustang captured after swimming across bay in Wisconsin
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Escaped mustang captured after swimming across bay in Wisconsin
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Wisconsin said they captured a loose horse that ran wild on several roads and even swam across a bay.
Steve Jobs' Birkenstock sandals auctioned for more than $200,000
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Steve Jobs' Birkenstock sandals auctioned for more than $200,000
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A pair of Birkenstock sandals formerly owned and worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs were auctioned for more than $200,000.
Deer breaks into Wisconsin home, gets trapped for three hours
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Deer breaks into Wisconsin home, gets trapped for three hours
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin couple said they received a shock when an unwelcome guest broke in through a glass door -- an adult deer.
Maryland couple's lottery routine change leads to $100,008 Powerball prize
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Maryland couple's lottery routine change leads to $100,008 Powerball prize
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple said an unexpected shakeup to their lottery buying routine led to their winning $100,008 from a Powerball drawing.
Earbud piece was stuck in British man's ear for five years
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Earbud piece was stuck in British man's ear for five years
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A British man who feared he was going deaf used a home endoscope kit and discovered a piece of an earbud had been stuck in his ear for about five years.
Police capture 'naughty' escaped llama in England
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Police capture 'naughty' escaped llama in England
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Rural police in England said they captured a "naughty" llama that jumped over a fence and spent about 24 hours on the loose.
Last of 11 escaped cows in Louisville resurfaces
Odd News // 1 day ago
Last of 11 escaped cows in Louisville resurfaces
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Kentucky said the last of 11 cows that escaped from a truck in late October has been sighted weeks later.
Idaho men toss baseball 55 times in 60 seconds for world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho men toss baseball 55 times in 60 seconds for world record
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men said it took them more than a year of practice to break the Guinness World Record for most baseball catches in one minute
Illinois man puts on 509 lanyards to break world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Illinois man puts on 509 lanyards to break world record
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An Illinois man with multiple Guinness World Records to his name added another title when he donned 509 lanyards at once.
Toy Hall of Fame inducts Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, top
Odd News // 3 days ago
Toy Hall of Fame inducts Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, top
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Strong National Museum of Play in New York announced the 2022 inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame are Masters of the Universe, Lite-Brite and the top.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Big shark lands on fishing boat off New Zealand coast
Big shark lands on fishing boat off New Zealand coast
Escaped mustang captured after swimming across bay in Wisconsin
Escaped mustang captured after swimming across bay in Wisconsin
Earbud piece was stuck in British man's ear for five years
Earbud piece was stuck in British man's ear for five years
Police capture 'naughty' escaped llama in England
Police capture 'naughty' escaped llama in England
Woman finds two pythons mating behind her microwave
Woman finds two pythons mating behind her microwave
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement