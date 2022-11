A pair of Birkenstock sandals once owned and worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs were auctioned for more than $200,000. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A pair of Birkenstock sandals formerly owned and worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs were auctioned for more than $200,000. California-based Julien's Auctions said the "well-used" brown suede sandals, which were accompanied by an NFT, sold for $218,750. Advertisement

The auction house said the sandals had been worn frequently by Jobs, who died in 2011.

"The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs' feet, which had been shaped after years of use," the item description reads.

Jobs was frequently seen wearing Birkenstock sandals in the early days of Apple in the 1970s and 80s.

"Steve Jobs changed the world not only with his revolutionary innovations but with his business leadership style and fashion in wearing sandals," Darren Julien, CEO and founder of Julien's Auctions, told CNN. "These beloved Birkenstocks were worn by Jobs as he made history in the making of the Apple computer and were the tech icon's signature staple."