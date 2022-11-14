Police capture 'naughty' escaped llama in England

#Llama | After jumping from his enclosure this llama had a good run round #MarstonGreen luckily the rural team have managed to detain the naughty llama ‍♀️ #LlamaDrama pic.twitter.com/zTByibcpcK— Knowle, Dorridge & Balsall Common Police (@RuralsWMP) November 14, 2022

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Rural police in England said they captured a "naughty" llama that jumped over a fence and spent about 24 hours on the loose.

Knowle, Dorridge & Balsall Common Police said its rural team managed to capture the llama Monday after the animal was spotted running loose in Marston Green.

The llama had escaped from its enclosure in Marston Green on Sunday by jumping over a fence, police said.

"After jumping from his enclosure this llama had a good run round Marston Green luckily the rural team have managed to detain the naughty llama," police tweeted.