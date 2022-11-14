Idaho men toss baseball 55 times in 60 seconds for world record

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men said it took them more than a year of practice to break the Guinness World Record for most baseball catches in one minute

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, and frequent collaborator Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon said they spent more than a year refining their throwing and catching techniques before officially attempting the record.

"We were both former baseball players (Jonathan was more accomplished than I was) but it took well over a year of regular practice to beat this record. We had to work on arm speed, accuracy, and transfer time," Rush said.

The official attempt ended with 55 catches in one minute, beating the record of 53, which was set by Japanese baseball players Sosuke Genda and Masaki Mimori in December 2021.