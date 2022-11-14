Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 14, 2022 / 10:56 AM

Idaho men toss baseball 55 times in 60 seconds for world record

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men said it took them more than a year of practice to break the Guinness World Record for most baseball catches in one minute

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, and frequent collaborator Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon said they spent more than a year refining their throwing and catching techniques before officially attempting the record.

Advertisement

"We were both former baseball players (Jonathan was more accomplished than I was) but it took well over a year of regular practice to beat this record. We had to work on arm speed, accuracy, and transfer time," Rush said.

The official attempt ended with 55 catches in one minute, beating the record of 53, which was set by Japanese baseball players Sosuke Genda and Masaki Mimori in December 2021.

Read More

David Rush nears 250 Guinness World Records with fist-bumping feat David Rush earns 250th Guinness World Records title by blowing pea Man slices through apples while bouncing on pogo stick for world record

Latest Headlines

Illinois man puts on 509 lanyards to break world record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Illinois man puts on 509 lanyards to break world record
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An Illinois man with multiple Guinness World Records to his name added another title when he donned 509 lanyards at once.
Toy Hall of Fame inducts Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, top
Odd News // 2 days ago
Toy Hall of Fame inducts Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, top
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Strong National Museum of Play in New York announced the 2022 inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame are Masters of the Universe, Lite-Brite and the top.
Spanish man ties three pairs of shoes in under 10 seconds
Odd News // 2 days ago
Spanish man ties three pairs of shoes in under 10 seconds
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A shoe-typing specialist from Spain earned a Guinness World Record when he tied the laces of three pairs of shoes in under 10 seconds.
Impromptu 7-Eleven stop leads to $250,000 Powerball prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Impromptu 7-Eleven stop leads to $250,000 Powerball prize
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman said an impromptu stop at a 7-Eleven store led to her winning a $250,000 Powerball prize.
Mexican city builds 74-foot, 4.87-inch catrina figure to break world record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Mexican city builds 74-foot, 4.87-inch catrina figure to break world record
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A city in Mexico broke a Guinness World Record by unveiling a calavera catrina, a traditional Dia de los Muertos skeleton figure, measuring 74 feet and 4.87 inches tall.
Live eel found on dry land next to England home's back door
Odd News // 2 days ago
Live eel found on dry land next to England home's back door
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An animal rescuer in England responded to an unusual situation when a homeowner found an eel flopping around on their doorstep.
Man visits 78 pubs in 24 hours to break Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Man visits 78 pubs in 24 hours to break Guinness World Record
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A South African man living in Australia broke a Guinness World Record by taking an epic pub crawl to 78 different establishments in a 24-hour period.
Firefighters in New York hoist dog out of 12-foot cesspool
Odd News // 2 days ago
Firefighters in New York hoist dog out of 12-foot cesspool
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a home in New York's Long Island region to rescue a dog who fell into a cesspool and became stranded 12 feet under ground.
Western lowland gorilla born at Fort Worth Zoo in Texas
Odd News // 3 days ago
Western lowland gorilla born at Fort Worth Zoo in Texas
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Fort Worth Zoo announced the birth of a western lowland gorilla, the second member of his species to ever be born at the facility.
British 20-year-old solves 6,931 Rubik's cubes in 24 hours
Odd News // 3 days ago
British 20-year-old solves 6,931 Rubik's cubes in 24 hours
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A 20-year-old Rubik's cube enthusiast in Britain broke a Guinness World Record by solving 6,931 of the puzzles in 24 hours.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Big shark lands on fishing boat off New Zealand coast
Big shark lands on fishing boat off New Zealand coast
Woman finds two pythons mating behind her microwave
Woman finds two pythons mating behind her microwave
Illinois man puts on 509 lanyards to break world record
Illinois man puts on 509 lanyards to break world record
Toy Hall of Fame inducts Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, top
Toy Hall of Fame inducts Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, top
Man visits 78 pubs in 24 hours to break Guinness World Record
Man visits 78 pubs in 24 hours to break Guinness World Record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement