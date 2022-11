Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A shoe-typing specialist from Spain earned a Guinness World Record when he tied the laces of three pairs of shoes in under 10 seconds.

Guinness World Records said Alvaro Martin Mendieta took on the record for fastest time to tie three pairs of shoelaces in a bow in Vaciamadrid.

Mendieta tied the laces of all six individual shoes with a total time of 9.99 seconds.

The success of the Nov. 6 record attempt was confirmed on Guinness World Records Day.