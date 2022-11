The city of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, broke a Guinness World Record when it unveiled a calavera catrina figure measuring 74 feet and 4.87 inches tall for its Day of the Dead festivities. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A city in Mexico broke a Guinness World Record by unveiling a calavera catrina, a traditional Dia de los Muertos skeleton figure, measuring 74 feet and 4.87 inches tall. Guinness World Records announced the city of Puerto Vallarta earned the record for the tallest calavera catrina when it unveiled the towering skeleton for Dia de los Muertos, Mexico's Day of the Dead. Advertisement

The catrina was installed at the Faro del Malecon, a retired lighthouse that serves as one of the city's most popular landmarks.

Officials said it took over a year to design and build the catrina, a process spearheaded by local artist Alondra Muca.

The skeleton is composed of metal and fiberglass. The catrina was dressed in a blue garment made by a team of local seamstresses.

The city said the catrina will be disassembled soon and the dress fabric will be donated to local seamstresses and dressmakers.