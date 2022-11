Nancy Reeve, of Herndon, Va., said she and her sister were driving past a 7-Eleven store when they decided to stop and buy some Powerball tickets, leading to her winning a $250,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman said an impromptu stop at a 7-Eleven store led to her winning a $250,000 Powerball prize. Nancy Reeve, of Herndon, told Virginia Lottery officials that she and her sister were driving past a 7-Eleven on Van Buren Street in Herndon when they spontaneously decided to stop and take a chance at the growing Powerball jackpot. Advertisement

Reeve's ticket ended up winning her a $250,000 prize in the Oct. 15 drawing. She matched four winning numbers plus the Powerball, which would normally be a $50,000 prize, but her payout was increased to $250,000 when the 5x Power Play multiplier was drawn.

Reeve did not disclose whether she has any immediate plans for her winnings.