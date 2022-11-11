Trending
Nov. 11, 2022 / 5:05 PM

Illinois man puts on 509 lanyards to break world record

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An Illinois man with multiple Guinness World Records to his name added another title when he donned 509 lanyards at once.

Woodstock resident Salacnib "Sonny" Molina, a surgical nurse with 20 years of experience, tackled the record for most lanyards worn at once in tribute to the healthcare system that employs him.

Molina donned 509 lanyards, successfully breaking the record.

The record attempt also raised money for nonprofit group Soles4Souls.

Molina's previous records include most ultra marathons completed in a month (male), farthest distance walking barefoot on Lego bricks and largest collection of salt and pepper sachets.

