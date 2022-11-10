Escaped miniature horse runs loose along Ontario highway

Not typically the #Horsepower we see on #Hwy401 in @OxfordCounty but this pony escaped its pen and was causing issues for commuters this morning. Thanks to these 2 passerby the pony was corralled and returned safely to it's owner. Great job fellas! #OxfordOPP ^jh pic.twitter.com/JlH2k34lqz— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 10, 2022

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said a pair of witnesses stepped in to corral a runaway miniature horse seen running loose alongside a busy highway.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the mini horse escaped its pen and was spotted running alongside Highway 401 in Oxford County, just outside of Woodstock, Thursday morning.

A pair of passers-by spotted the loose animal and were able to corral the equine before it or any humans were injured.

The horse was returned to its home, OPP said.