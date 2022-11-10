Trending
Nov. 10, 2022 / 12:03 PM

Escaped miniature horse runs loose along Ontario highway

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said a pair of witnesses stepped in to corral a runaway miniature horse seen running loose alongside a busy highway.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the mini horse escaped its pen and was spotted running alongside Highway 401 in Oxford County, just outside of Woodstock, Thursday morning.

A pair of passers-by spotted the loose animal and were able to corral the equine before it or any humans were injured.

The horse was returned to its home, OPP said.

