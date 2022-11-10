Trending
Odd News
Nov. 10, 2022

Western lowland gorilla born at Fort Worth Zoo in Texas

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Fort Worth Zoo announced the birth of a western lowland gorilla, the second member of his species to ever be born at the facility.

The zoo said in a Facebook post that the male gorilla was born early Sunday morning to mother Gracie and father Elmo.

The post said the baby is settling in with the rest of the troop, including older brother Gus.

"The yet-to-be-named male is staying close to his mother as he meets other troop members and gets acclimated to his surroundings in the Zoo's World of Primates habitat," the post said. "The pair continues to bond but are also fully integrated into the troop, mimicking family dynamics in the wild."

