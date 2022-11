Minnesota residents Jessica and Seth Erickson were on a road trip to celebrate their 10th anniversary when they found a 1.9-carat brown diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park. Photo courtesy of Crater of Diamonds State Park

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A Minnesota couple on a road trip to celebrate their 10th anniversary took home a new symbol of their union: a 1.9-carat brown diamond from Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park. The park said in a news release that Jessica and Seth Erickson made the Crater of Diamonds State Park a featured destination on their 11-state road trip to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their wedding after first hearing about the attraction years ago.

The Ericksons got some tips on wet sifting from some regular park visitors at the North Washing Pavilion and, after about an hour of wet sifting, Seth Erickson spotted a gem in the bottom of his screen.

The pair took the find to the park's Diamond Discovery Center, which verified it was a 1.9-carat brown diamond. The park said the diamond is about the size of a pony bead.

The couple named their diamond HIMO, the initials of each of their children.

Officials said 581 diamonds have been registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park in 2022.