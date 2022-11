Michael Buck of Rocky Mount, N.C., said a Walmart pharmacy worker's tip led to his winning a $100,000 Powerball prize. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a pharmacy worker's urging led to his buying the Powerball ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize. Michael Buck, 62, of Rocky Mount, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was picking up a prescription from the pharmacy at the Walmart Supercenter in Rocky Mount when an employee gave him a hot tip.

"The girl at the pharmacy told me they sold Powerball tickets at customer service," Buck said. "I told her, 'If I win I'll come back and buy you a car.'"

Buck's ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn Monday night, earning him a $50,000 prize that was doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

"I didn't hit the jackpot so I can't buy her a car but I'll definitely bring her something," he said.

Buck said finding out he had won the prize was a shock.

"I kind of just walked around the house a little bit," Buck said. "I was shaking."

He said his winnings will go toward his retirement savings.