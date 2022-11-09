Stuck kitten rescued from truck tire in Massachusetts

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Massachusetts came to the aid of a kitten that became spooked and got stuck in the tire of a resident's truck.

Lawrence Animal Control officers responded to a neighborhood to attempt to trap a family of 4-week-old stray kittens, but one of the felines fled from the officers and became stuck in the wheel of a truck.

"No one could find him until they heard him crying. It was just so heartbreaking," Meaghan O'Leary, director of operations at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, told WCVB-TV.

The kitten was removed from the tire and taken to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen. Officials said the kitten is doing well in foster care and will soon undergo surgery for a leg injury.