Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 9, 2022 / 5:10 PM

Fireball streaks across Midwest night sky

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A fireball streaked across the Midwest night sky, with residents capturing the light on camera from Wisconsin to Tennessee.

The American Meteor Society said it received more than 100 reports Tuesday night of a fireball streaming across the sky, with reports coming in from Wisconsin, Tennessee, Indiana, Missouri and other nearby states.

Advertisement

Mitchell Myers' dashboard camera captured video of the light show while he was was driving along Hadley Road in Fort Wayne about 10 p.m.

It was not yet clear Thursday whether the fireball was a meteor or space junk.

Read More

Matschie's tree kangaroo joey born at Nebraska zoo Pharmacy worker's tip leads man to $100,000 lottery prize British couple driving ambulance across the globe for world record

Latest Headlines

Matschie's tree kangaroo joey born at Nebraska zoo
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Matschie's tree kangaroo joey born at Nebraska zoo
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Nebraska zoo announced a baby Matschie's tree kangaroo was born at the facility recently and has started to poke its head out of its mother's pouch.
Pharmacy worker's tip leads man to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Pharmacy worker's tip leads man to $100,000 lottery prize
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a pharmacy worker's urging led to his buying the Powerball ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize.
British couple driving ambulance across the globe for world record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
British couple driving ambulance across the globe for world record
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A British couple bought an ambulance off eBay are on a quest to break the Guinness World Record for longest journey in an ambulance -- and they've already unofficially succeeded.
Big shark lands on fishing boat off New Zealand coast
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Big shark lands on fishing boat off New Zealand coast
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A New Zealand charter boat crew and their customers ended up with an unusual story to tell when a large shark jumped out of the water and landed on their boat.
Stuck kitten rescued from truck tire in Massachusetts
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Stuck kitten rescued from truck tire in Massachusetts
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Massachusetts came to the aid of a kitten that became spooked and got stuck in the tire of a resident's truck.
Doctor assembles leg bones in record time at Texas convention
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Doctor assembles leg bones in record time at Texas convention
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An attendee at the American Association for Hip and Knee Surgeons 2022 Annual Meeting in Texas broke a Guinness World Record by assembling the bones of the human leg in 78 seconds.
Danish archer shoots 7 arrows through keyhole for world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Danish archer shoots 7 arrows through keyhole for world record
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A professional archer from Denmark broke a Guinness World Record by shooting seven arrows in a row through a tiny keyhole.
Healthy baby hippo born at Dallas Zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Healthy baby hippo born at Dallas Zoo
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Dallas Zoo announced the birth of a healthy baby hippopotamus there.
North Carolina woman wins her second Cash 5 lottery jackpot in two years
Odd News // 1 day ago
North Carolina woman wins her second Cash 5 lottery jackpot in two years
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman won a $368,522 jackpot from a Cash 5 lottery drawing less than two years after collecting $824,160 from a previous drawing.
TikTok artist entombs bag of Cheetos in 3,000-pound sarcophagus
Odd News // 1 day ago
TikTok artist entombs bag of Cheetos in 3,000-pound sarcophagus
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- An artist who chronicles his bizarre projects on TikTok is going viral thanks to his latest stunt: burying a packet of Flamin' Hot Cheetos in a 3,000-pound concrete sarcophagus.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman finds two pythons mating behind her microwave
Woman finds two pythons mating behind her microwave
Woman wins $300,000 on her way home from collecting $100,000 lottery prize
Woman wins $300,000 on her way home from collecting $100,000 lottery prize
Lottery winner dons mascot costume to hide jackpot from family
Lottery winner dons mascot costume to hide jackpot from family
Powerball take-home prize depends on taxes, lump sum option
Powerball take-home prize depends on taxes, lump sum option
Huge tunnel deep under Niagara Falls opens for visitor tours
Huge tunnel deep under Niagara Falls opens for visitor tours
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement