Guinness World Records officials presented Dr. Alisina Shahi with a certificate for the fastest time to arrange all the bones of the human leg at the American Association for Hip and Knee Surgeons 2022 Annual Meeting in Texas. Photo courtesy of OrthAlign

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An attendee at the American Association for Hip and Knee Surgeons 2022 Annual Meeting in Texas broke a Guinness World Record by assembling the bones of the human leg in 78 seconds. The meeting at Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine featured a competition sponsored by California-based OrthAlign Inc., which featured 113 competitors attempting to assemble the 30 bones of the human leg in the fastest time. Advertisement

Dr. Alisina Shahi, from Cooper University Health Care in Camden, N.J., won the contest and broke a Guinness World Record by completing the feat in just 78 seconds.

"This was a lot of fun and was a win-win situation. We got to show off our skills and raise money for a good cause. I sure hope my record stands," Shahi said in a news release.

The competition raised $5,000 for Operation Walk, a medical organization that provides joint replacement surgeries at no cost for those in need.