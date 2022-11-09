Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 9, 2022 / 3:35 PM

British couple driving ambulance across the globe for world record

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A British couple bought an ambulance off eBay are on a quest to break the Guinness World Record for longest journey in an ambulance -- and they've already unofficially succeeded.

Lawrence Dodi and Rachel Nixon, who are both veterinarians, said they were initially planning to purchase an RV to travel the world, but an ambulance for sale on eBay caught their attention in 2018.

Advertisement

"We were looking for a functional vehicle to go traveling in and we fell in love with the ambulance and the aesthetics," Dodi told CNN.

The pair, accompanied by their dog, Peggy Sue, set off in their white Land Rover Defender in October 2021 with a goal of visiting 50 countries and setting the Guinness World Record for longest journey in an ambulance.

They said Guinness regulations required them to ensure the vehicle's paint job still resembled an emergency vehicle and the interior was still outfitted with everything it would need to function as medical transport. The couple managed to reorganize the interior to make room for a small stove and a refrigerator.

Advertisement

Dodi and Nixon have now traveled to 24 countries across Europe and crossed more than 14,913 miles -- surpassing the goal of 12,427.4 miles set by Guinness World Records. The couple said they plan to continue toward their goal of visiting 50 countries, including shipping the ambulance across the ocean to drive across North and South America -- before applying for the record.

Read More

Big shark lands on fishing boat off New Zealand coast Stuck kitten rescued from truck tire in Massachusetts Doctor assembles leg bones in record time at Texas convention

Latest Headlines

Big shark lands on fishing boat off New Zealand coast
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Big shark lands on fishing boat off New Zealand coast
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A New Zealand charter boat crew and their customers ended up with an unusual story to tell when a large shark jumped out of the water and landed on their boat.
Stuck kitten rescued from truck tire in Massachusetts
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Stuck kitten rescued from truck tire in Massachusetts
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Massachusetts came to the aid of a kitten that became spooked and got stuck in the tire of a resident's truck.
Doctor assembles leg bones in record time at Texas convention
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Doctor assembles leg bones in record time at Texas convention
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An attendee at the American Association for Hip and Knee Surgeons 2022 Annual Meeting in Texas broke a Guinness World Record by assembling the bones of the human leg in 78 seconds.
Danish archer shoots 7 arrows through keyhole for world record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Danish archer shoots 7 arrows through keyhole for world record
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A professional archer from Denmark broke a Guinness World Record by shooting seven arrows in a row through a tiny keyhole.
Healthy baby hippo born at Dallas Zoo
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Healthy baby hippo born at Dallas Zoo
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Dallas Zoo announced the birth of a healthy baby hippopotamus there.
North Carolina woman wins her second Cash 5 lottery jackpot in two years
Odd News // 23 hours ago
North Carolina woman wins her second Cash 5 lottery jackpot in two years
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman won a $368,522 jackpot from a Cash 5 lottery drawing less than two years after collecting $824,160 from a previous drawing.
TikTok artist entombs bag of Cheetos in 3,000-pound sarcophagus
Odd News // 23 hours ago
TikTok artist entombs bag of Cheetos in 3,000-pound sarcophagus
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- An artist who chronicles his bizarre projects on TikTok is going viral thanks to his latest stunt: burying a packet of Flamin' Hot Cheetos in a 3,000-pound concrete sarcophagus.
Shoe-shaped house in Pennsylvania now available for short stays
Odd News // 1 day ago
Shoe-shaped house in Pennsylvania now available for short stays
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The new owners of an unusual shoe-shaped Pennsylvania house built in 1948 announced the facility is now available to rent for short-term accommodations.
Police wrangle 'big ol' hog' on the loose in Colorado
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police wrangle 'big ol' hog' on the loose in Colorado
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado responded to an unusual situation when a pig was spotted running loose in a neighborhood.
Food bank spells a word with cans to break Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Food bank spells a word with cans to break Guinness World Record
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A West Virginia food bank broke a Guinness World Record by arranging 25,550 cans of food into the shape of the word "Mountaineers."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman finds two pythons mating behind her microwave
Woman finds two pythons mating behind her microwave
Woman wins $300,000 on her way home from collecting $100,000 lottery prize
Woman wins $300,000 on her way home from collecting $100,000 lottery prize
Lottery winner dons mascot costume to hide jackpot from family
Lottery winner dons mascot costume to hide jackpot from family
Powerball take-home prize depends on taxes, lump sum option
Powerball take-home prize depends on taxes, lump sum option
Huge tunnel deep under Niagara Falls opens for visitor tours
Huge tunnel deep under Niagara Falls opens for visitor tours
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement