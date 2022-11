A North Carolina woman won a $368,522 jackpot from a Cash 5 lottery drawing less than two years after collecting $824,160 from another drawing. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman won a $368,522 jackpot from a Cash 5 lottery drawing less than two years after collecting $824,160 from a previous drawing. The North Carolina Education Lottery said Barbara Gullatt bought a ticket for Sunday's Cash 5 drawing at Fuel Stop on Little Brier Creek Lane in Raleigh.

Gullatt's ticket matched all five numbers, earning her a $368,522 jackpot. She visited lottery headquarters to collect her prize Monday.

Gullatt previously visited lottery headquarters in March 2021, when she scored a $824,160 Cash 5 jackpot.